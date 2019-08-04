Union Cabinet, CCS to meet today

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday morning at the official residence of Prime Minister here.

The meeting, according to the sources, will take place at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is also likely to be held on Monday, sources added.

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

They claimed that issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be discussed during the high-profile engagements.

The Bill to increase the number of judges in Supreme Court – The Supreme Court (number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 – is likely to come up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting before it is introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah holds meeting with top security brass

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Also Read | JKBOSE holds workshop on proposed state education policy

The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is understood to have been discussed in the meeting, an official said.

Additional Secretary (Jammu and Kashmir Division) Gyanesh Kumar separately briefed the Union Home Minister about the situation in Kashmir.

Informed sources said the Minister discussed internal security as well as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Amarnath Yatra has been curtailed after the government warned of militant threats.

Also Read | Ascent holds discussion on Draft National Edu Policy, 2019

All Amarnath pilgrims as well as tourists were told to leave “as soon as possible”.

Shah spoke about the preparation to deal with militant attacks and deployment of security establishment in Kashmir amid inputs that militants were planning to target the Amarnath Yatra – an annual pilgrimage which started on June 28 and was to end on August 15.

Shah is reportedly planning to visit Jammu and Kashmir. This too was discussed, said a source.

The Home Minister was apprised about the situation on the border where some militants were killed by security forces when they tried to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir on the night of July 31-August 1. The Minister’s meeting, the abrupt axing of the Amarnath Yatra and the security build up has set off yet another round of speculation about the PM Modi government’s next move in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week.

Following the deployment of additional troops and other steps, there have been rumours that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state’s residents in government jobs and land. Mainstream political parties have, however, vowed to resist any such move to tinker with the special status.