Union Home Secy reviews division of assets & liabilities between J&K, Ladakh

The Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the apportionment of assets and liabilities between the two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Chief Secretary, J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, Advisor to LG Ladakh, and Additional Secretary (JKL), Ministry of Home Affairs participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Division of Assets and Liabilities between the two newly constituted union territories.

While reviewing the recommendations of the said Advisory Committee, the Union Home Secretary observed that the administrations of the two UTs are in agreement on many of the recommendations. However, in case of those recommendations wherein there exists a difference of opinion, the Union Secretary said that an appropriate view shall be taken by the Government of India at the level of Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary, J&K, apprised the Union Home Secretary on Jammu & Kashmir’s stand on various issues related to the apportionment of assets, and liabilities.