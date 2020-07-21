Universal health coverage for J&K residents on anvil

At the third meeting of Governing Council of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam reviewed the functioning of the scheme, besides taking stock of arrangements being made to roll out Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme (JKHS).

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Health & Medical Education and Labour & Employment along with CEO Ayuhsman Bharat-PMJAY, Director, SKIMS and Principal, GMC, Srinagar were present at the meeting which was chaired by the CS.

While reviewing the processes involved in the roll out of JKHS on the lines of AB-PMJAY, Chief Secretary approved the extension of existing guidelines, IT ecosystem, hospital network, price packages, transaction management system to the new scheme, an official handout said.

During the meeting, it was informed that the envisaged health scheme will provide free of cost universal health coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who are presently not covered under AB-PMJAY, the statement said, adding that the scheme will provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to the beneficiaries including government employees/pensioners.

The Chief Secretary maintained that to establish first point contact with beneficiaries availing the benefits under both the schemes, empanelled hospitals will be required to hire Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs). “PMAMs will guide them in claiming cashless treatment through the government sponsored health cover”, he added.

Further, decision was also taken to depute adequate staff to the J&K Health Agency for efficient roll out of JKHS and subsequent hassle-free settlement of the claims.