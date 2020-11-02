Unruly scenes outside Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and workers of National Conference (NC) were involved in a face-off on Monday after the former burnt effigy of Farooq Abdullah and shouted slogans against People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Holding tricolors, the ABVP activists assembled outside Bathindi residence of Abdullah, the National Conference President, raising slogans against the Gupkar Alliance – a coalition of several political parties in Kashmir which have vowed to fight for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Amid the continued sloganeering, National Conference workers reached the spot and were involved in heated arguments with the ABVP activists who burnt the effigies of Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti.

Both the groups confronted each other but timely intervention of local police which was deployed in strength prevented the situation from turning ugly.

“Both the groups came face-to-face even as police were present in large numbers on the spot,” said an eyewitness, adding the ABVP activists were later forced to leave the area.

Later, the National Conference supporters and many locals raised slogans against the ABVP and alleged that an attempt was being made to “fuel the situation” in the area.

“We need no certificate of nationalism from the ABVP. The ABVP activists want to disturb peace in Jammu and that is why they came to Bathindi,” said a local.