Unsatisfied with protocol, honorarium, DDC members boycott Govt function

Cutting across party lines, all the District Development Council (DDC) members today boycotted a training programme in Jammu which was to be addressed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as chief guest. The DDC members agitated against the government for allegedly undermining their protocol against the promises made before the elections.

The members staged a joint protest demonstration consisting of all members from Jammu as well as Kashmir outside the Convention Centre where the function was scheduled.

The Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, attempted to convince the protesting members but all the efforts failed, following which the government officials left the venue one-by-one.

When it was clear that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha may not arrive at the programme due to boycott and protest, the police and paramilitary force deployed in and outside the venue also withdrew.

“We are demanding protocol as per Panchayati Raj Act. We were promised protocol at par with Puducherry and Ladakh. But what has been given is disappointing. If our demands are not accepted, we have decided to resign,” said vice-chairperson DDC Jammu, Suraj Singh, who belongs to BJP.

“DDC chairperson should be given protocol of Cabinet Minister, vice-chairperson be given protocol of Minister of State and a DDC member be given protocol of Chief Secretary,” he said.

A DDC member said that they have decided to hold a protest on March 10 outside Press Club Jammu.

Haji Ibrahim, DDC member of National Conference from Kulgam, said, “The government should withdraw its warrant of precedence which is an insult to the democratically elected DDCs.”

“The issue has united all the DDC members whether of BJP, NC, PDP, Peoples Conference, Apni Party and Independents,” he said.