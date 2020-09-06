UP cadre IAS officer posted as Principal Secy to LG

The J&K Govt today appointed Nitishwar Kumar as Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha after he was shifted to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on deputation from UP for one year.

Following the inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (UP:1996) from Uttar Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir, the GAD ordered his posting as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor in place of Bipul Pathak.

Bipul Pathak, IAS (JK:1992), Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Science and Technology, Information Technology Departments, CEO, JaKeGA and CEO, JAKEDA, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

He will continue to hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, CEO, JaKeGA and CEO, JAKEDA, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Earlier, the appointment committee of Union Cabinet approved the proposal of Department and Personnel & Training (AIS Division) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar from Uttar Pradesh cadre to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year in relaxation of policy.

IAS Kumar has worked as Personal Secretary to Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, when he was Minister of State in the Union Government and he is considered as a close confidante of the LG.