UP Police arrest youth from Banihal

Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested 25-year-old Salman Khurshid Wani son of Nazir Ahmed Wani resident of Bankot Banihal, district Ramban. Salman Khurshid has been charged with conspiracy against the country, terrorist activities and conspiracy against the elected government.

The case filed against Salman states that he was in touch with a man named Muhammad Inam-ul-Haq, who was recently arrested from Uttar Pradesh, on social networking sites.

His parents said Salman Khurshid’s mental condition was unstable for the last eight years and that he is under treatment.

“All those documents have been handed over to the ATS. Salman Khurshid may have written something on Facebook or Whatsapp but he is not involved in any terrorist activities,” the parents said.