Upsurge in COVID19 | 309 new cases, 4 fatalities in J&K

J&K recorded a new high of 309 COVID cases and four fatalities in a single day today, first time this year.

Since the first week of March, the single day spike in cases has doubled, which is a cause of concern, medicos said.

For the first time in this year, COVID cases breached 300 mark and there were four deaths due to viral respiratory illness in a day.

The number of COVID19 positive cases has shown exponential growth from an average of below 100 cases per day in the first two weeks of the month, to over 300 cases a day. The last time J&K reported 300 cases was in December 2020.

It is for the 13th consecutive day that over 100 cases were reported in the Union Territory of J&K.

As per the figures shared by the health department, of total new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 63 were from Jammu division and 246 from Kashmir taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 129993.

Out of 4 COVID-19 deaths, 3 were from Jammu division and one from Kashmir.

Srinagar district for the second day in a row reported over 100 cases. As per the media bulletin, Srinagar reported 123 new cases, Baramulla 46, Budgam 22, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 27, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 3, Shopian 1, Jammu 49, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 5, and Reasi 0.

With a spike of 309 cases on Sunday, the total tally of cases has reached 129993 , 2001 are active positive, 126003 have recovered and 1989 have died; 735 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5950506 test results available, 5820513 samples have been tested as negative till 28 March 2021.

Till date 1481909 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27209 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2001 in isolation and 111594 in home surveillance. Besides, 1339116 persons have completed their surveillance period.

According to the bulletin, among the total 129993 positive cases in J&K, 13172 have been reported as travelers while 116821 as others.

The government in this media bulletin has stated that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 930 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 109 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1372 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2302 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 184 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

It states that the central government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.