Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 12:12 AM

US cases cross 1 million-mark

Death toll exceeds American fatalities in Vietnam War
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 12:12 AM
Representational Pic

The number of people infected by the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed the one million-mark on Tuesday, while the fatalities spiked to over 58,300, exceeding the number of American soldiers who lost their lives in the two-decade-long Vietnam War.

According to the US National Archives, 58,220 American soldiers died in the Vietnam conflict, which began in 1955 and ended in 1975.

Trending News

Police act tough against lockdown violators in Ganderbal

Take measures to evacuate stranded students, laborers: NC

National Conference expresses concern over losses to orchardists

JKAP censures govt for erratic power supply

The US became the first country in the world to have more than one million cases of coronavirus. It accounts for nearly one-third of the 3.1 million cases globally. With 58,355 deaths so far, the US also accounts for one-fourth of the over 213,000 global fatalities.

“We continue to pray for the victims as well as for those Americans who are grieving their lost ones and their loved ones. There’s never been anything like this. We suffer with one heart but we will prevail.

We are coming back, and we’re coming back strong,” US President Donald Trump said at the White House during his remarks on the Paycheck Protection Programme.

Latest News

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

US body accuses India of violating religious freedom

Sharjeel Imam charged under UAPA

Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of baby boy

“Now that our experts believe the worst days of the pandemic are behind us, Americans are looking forward to the safe and rapid reopening of our country,” he said.

Related News