US criticises Chinese actions



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised the Chinese Army for “escalating” the border tension with India and militarising the strategic South China Sea as he described the ruling Communist Party of China as a “rogue actor.”

In a scathing attack on the Chinese government, the top American diplomat said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) wants to undo all the progress the free world has made through institutions like the NATO and adopt a new set of rules and norms that accommodate Beijing.

“The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world’s most populous democracy. It’s militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes,” Pompeo said, a day after he expressed deep condolences to India on the death of 20 soldiers in violent clashes with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh early in the week.

China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea and has also laid claims on the Senkaku islands under the control of Japan in the East China Sea.