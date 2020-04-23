US suspends immigration

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend certain types of immigration into the US for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country’s economy.

The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the US for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.

Describing it as “a very powerful order” Trump told reporters during his daily news briefing at the White House on Wednesday that he signed the order to protect American workers’ jobs in an economy pummelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.