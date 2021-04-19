Vaccination picks up in Kashmir

After witnessing a drop during the first few days of Ramadhan, the number of people visiting the Covid-19 vaccination centres in Kashmir is again witnessing a sharp increase.

In the civil lines area of Srinagar, the Maternity Centre at Sanat Nagar which is also functioning as a Covid-19 vaccination centre is witnessing a huge rush of people for the last three days.

People visiting the centre told the Greater Kashmir that they turned up at the vaccination centre after getting clarity from religious scholars and clerics that getting Covid vaccination during the month of Ramadhan while fasting was not prohibited.

“This virus is spreading fast again and now it has come to people’s mind that we need to go for vaccination. Initially people were hesitating but now they are coming forward for vaccination. I have also come here to get my first dose of Covid-19 vaccination,” said Ikram Khan, a Sanat Nagar resident.

People at most of the vaccination centres say the awareness campaigns being run on social media regarding Covid-19 are quite effective. “The pandemic has spread across the globe. People should not hesitate in getting their dose of vaccines. I have taken the first dose of the vaccine today,” said Farooq Ahmad. People at some of the vaccination centres complained that they have to wait in queue for almost 20 minutes to finally get their dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

However, officials at these centres have urged people to cooperate during the process of vaccination. At one of the busiest vaccination centres in civil lines at Sanat Nagar, its in-charge Dr Naheed Malik says that uploading details of people getting vaccinated is a bit time consuming. She said people must cooperate at the vaccination centres.

“We are here for the service of common people but we urge them to be patient and cooperate with us. Uploading details of the person being vaccinated is a bit time consuming which irks some people whom we appeal to be cooperative,” Dr Malik said.

Dr Malik said apart from senior citizens, a large number of people above the age of 45 years are also visiting the vaccination centre to get the jab. However, she said the centre had witnessed a drop in numbers of people coming for vaccination but now the footfall has picked up once again, Dr Malik added. “Very few people visited the centre for vaccination during the first two days of Ramdhan but the clarity provided by clerics and scholars that the vaccine is safe during Ramadhan has led to an increase in rush once again,” Dr Malik said.