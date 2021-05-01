Vaccination starts for 18-45 age group; 204 get jab on day-1

In its fight against CoronaVirus, Jammu and Kashmir government today rolled out vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-45 years by inoculating 204 persons of Jammu and Srinagar with the first dose of covid vaccine at the designated vaccination centres.

This vaccination will be done free of cost in a phased manner ensuring coverage of all eligible persons of the said age group.

Meanwhile, Director National Health Mission informed that 23,71,985 persons of above 45 years age group have been vaccinated till date.

“With regard to this it is further emphasized that people must not flock to the vaccination centres without prior confirmation of their appointment on Cowin. All the district and divisional level control rooms are actively working round the clock. Further, tele-consultation is being made available for all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and the ambulance services at call number 108 are working actively. Also, J&K administration has initiated mental health counselling services at designated numbers as advertised for each district”, the Director informed.