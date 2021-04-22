Front Page, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:47 AM

Vehicle registration row | HC reserves order on pleas against govt circular

File Photo of Jammu and Kashmir High Court
J&K High Court Thursday reserved decision on pleas challenging government circular making mandatory the re-registration of vehicles brought to J&K from outside.

A division bench of justices Ali Muhammad Magrey and Vinod Chatterji Koul reserved the order on two petitions after hearing the parties including the Secretary Transport department who was present via virtual mode.

The circular dated 27 March 2021 by the RTO Kashmir makes the re-registration of the vehicles purchased from outside, mandatory in J&K within 15 days, citing Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

