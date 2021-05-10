Vehicles seized, several apprehended for lockdown violation

Strict corona restrictions remained imposed across Kashmir on Monday.

No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, was allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar and other district headquarters in Kashmir.

Police and security forces have put barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar as well as in other district headquarters of Kashmir to prevent the movement of people.

“The restrictions are being implemented strictly and the people are also cooperating with the administration,” a senior official said here adding that essential and emergency services were allowed.

The administration has exempted grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops from the curfew and allowed to function between 1000 hrs and 1800 hrs even during the lockdown. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, inter-state movement are allowed during the lockdown.

The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21, has been extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. Officials have said that curfew will be strict except for a few essential services

The extension in the lockdown has come in the backdrop of an unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K, particularly the summer capital Srinagar which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases during the last few weeks.

Police said many people have been apprehended so far for violating the lockdown.

“On Monday we seized many vehicles and apprehended some people for violating lockdown in most parts of Kashmir,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “We have also sealed several shops.”

The officer said that after witnessing brisk vehicular movement on Sunday in parts of Kashmir the administration has upped the ante against the COVID curfew violators by imposing fines and seizing vehicles. “People must understand the essence of lockdown,” he added.