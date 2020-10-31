Very encouraging that local youth are surrendering: DGP

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Saturday said that it was very encouraging that in the recent past local youth who had joined militancy surrendered at the encounter sites.

“It is an encouraging and welcoming move,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the National Unity Day function here. The function was held at the Armed Police Complex Zewan.

DGP appealed to the youth to “shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream.”

“It is very encouraging that in the recent past local youth who had joined militant ranks accepted the offer of security forces and surrendered at encounter sites,” he said. “Jammu and Kashmir Police force has been on forefront in providing its support to the youth, participating in positive activities and under this initiative a number of sports events have been organized across J&K.”

About the Kulgam incident where three Bhartiya Janta Party workers were killed on Thursday evening, he said that militants involved have been identified. “Further investigation into the crime is on,” he said adding that those involved are being tracked.

The DGP said that to commemorate the huge contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated wherein they take the pledge for internal security, integrity and sovereignty of the country. He said that this day is not only for men in uniform to celebrate but every single individual has to remember his contribution and in one way or other has to contribute for unity and integrity of the country.

Earlier, ADGP Armed A. K. Choudhary administered oath to the police officers and jawans of Police, CAPF, Forest Protection Force, Fire and Emergency Services. Commandant General Home Guards & UTDRF and DG Fire & Emergency Services B Srinivas, ADGs A. K. Choudhary, S. J. M. Gillani, AG Mir, IGsP, M. K. Sinha, Vijay Kumar, & Director ACB Anand Jain, officers from CAPFs, All AIsG of PHQ, Commandments of different units and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.