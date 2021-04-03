Veteran Bollywood actor-director Tariq Shah passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor-director Tariq Shah passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. Shah who belonged to Nishat, breathed his last in the morning at a private hospital in Mumbai, his close friends said.

Shah is known for his films like Bahaar Aane Tak, Mumbai Central, Ehsaas, Gumnaam Hai Koi. He had directed Janam Kundli, Bahaar Aane Tak and produced as well as directed serial Kadwa Sach.

According to sources, Shah passed away at a private hospital and the cause of the death is reported to be double pneumonia. As per certain sections of the media, Shah was suffering from kidney problems and was also put on dialysis.

Shah was a versatile actor who used to perform on stage, radio and television. Almost 40 years back, Shah shifted to Mumbai to join the film industry and turned quite popular. Actor and filmmaker Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, who was closely connected to Shah, while remembering him said that he grew up watching Tariq Shah on Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar formerly known as Srinagar Television. “Tariq was a polished actor, noble human being and a sincere friend. He was a very shy person” Khan said.

Khan recollected his visit to Mumbai in his university days on a cultural tour with around two dozen other students, when late Shah had invited the entire group to watch his movie ‘Aayi Teri Yaad’. “After the movie Tariq took all of us to a dinner party. I met him last at his residence in Andheri Mumbai in 2019, when I went to invite him to our film festival at Srinagar. He had promised to attend the next edition” Khan said.

Independent researcher Faizan Bhat said it “was quite shocking that actor and director Tariq Shah is no more”.

“Just three days back he was active and we had a conversation. A fine human and gentle man. Tariq Shah was once praised by legendary Dilip Kumar in an interview with Shama. Dilip saeb had said that I have not seen an actor like him and was like a son to his sister” wrote Bhat on Facebook. “He was one of the first Kashmiri Muslim actors followed by Parvez Masoodi who just made one movie of that era before whom Nawab Kashmiri, Nazir Kashmiri, Habib Kashmiri had acted, added Bhat.

“When the song “Kali teri choati hai…” from movie “Bahaar Aney Tak” became a rage in 1990s, with boys crooning it on campuses and girls during boisterous Kashmiri mehdiraat, I was introduced to a rare Kashmiri Muslim face in Bollywood: Tariq Shah. He was tall, broad and sported a punk style, which many boys picked up as a fashion statement in the old city then. The news of his death has come as a shock. RIP” senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq posted on Facebook.