Victims laid to rest in Rajouri

The poor families of three Rajouri youth killed in a staged encounter by security forces in Shopian on July 18 got some relief as the bodies of their sons were buried in the ancestral graveyard on Saturday evening.

The victims were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyards after offering funeral prayers in which a large number of people participated.

Mohammad Yousuf, father of victim Ibrar Ahmed, said, “Every person wants

to die and rest in his native area. But my son was martyred in a fake encounter and then buried at an unknown place with no one around.”

“Finally, Ibrar is back with us but unfortunately not alive,” he said.

Mohammad Yaseen, cousin of Imtiyaz and Ibrar, after offering Namaz e Janaza of the duo, said that he was now feeling some sort of relief.

“Although none can bring back our children, action against the guilty will be an ointment on our wounds and a deterrent,” Yaseen said.

“Still it’s a relief for us that at least bodies of our sons aren’t in an unknown place now but are in the ancestral graveyard,” Mohammad Yaseen added.

Salima Bi, sister of victim Ibrar, termed the last 80 days as a horror time for them.

“Earlier we were thinking our boys are just missing but then we saw photographs and came to know that they aren’t alive but have been killed in a fake encounter.”

Mohammad Ajaz, Sarpanch Dhar Sakri, told the Greater Kashmir that it’s a half win for them.

“Our boys were innocent and this is almost clear now. Now their bodies are with us and we have buried the same with our own hands,” said Mohammad Ajaz.

“We need action (against the guilty) now,” he added.

Families demand murder charges against guilty:

The family members of the three youth have called for registration of a murder case and to book those involved in this crime of killing innocent poor youth.

Salim Ahmed, a relative of the victims said, “Our next struggle is now to push the accused of this fake encounter behind the bars.”

Hamid, another relative of the victims said, “We hope that the ongoing probe in this matter shall be taken to a logical conclusion.”

“We demand registration of FIR with murder charges against all the culprits who not only murdered the three youth of ours but also tagged them as militants despite the fact that they were having no connection with militancy,” said Ajaz Ahmed, uncle of victim Imtiyaz Ahmed.