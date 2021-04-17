Virtual hearing mode in courts to continue

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has extended the hearing of cases via virtual mode till April 30 for all courts to prevent the spread of COVID19. “After taking note of the rising trend of COVID19 cases and the prevailing situation due to the spread of such infection, the High Court order no. 189 of 2021/ RG dated 05-04 2021 is extended up to 30th April,” reads an order from the Registrar General High Court.

Earlier, the High Court had kept physical hearing of the cases in abeyance for the time being and directed district and subordinate courts to hold hearings through virtual mode till 18 April, 2021.

Liberty has been granted to counsels for both the parties for taking up their respective matter through physical mode subject to their written consent.