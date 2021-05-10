Virtual mode of hearing in courts extended till May 31

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal Monday extended virtual mode of hearing in all courts in J&K and Ladakh till May 31.

“Taking note of the daily rising number COVID-19 infection cases and the prevailing situation due to the rapid spread of infection, the High Court Order No. 259 of 2021/RG dated 26.04.2021 (the basic order by which virtual mode of hearing was initially ordered) is extended up to 31st of May, 2021,” reads an order by the Chief Justice.

While the order underscores that some Judicial Officers and officials of the District and Subordinate Judiciary have been reported to have tested COVID-19 positive, it says, “Therefore, the Judicial Officers of the Subordinate Judiciary are at liberty to work through virtual mode from their respective official residences.”

“For remand purposes or for meeting any judicial exigency, the District Judge shall prepare a sitting roster for District Judges and Magistrates,” the order adds.

In his order issued on April 26, the Chief Justice had directed that filing as well as hearing of cases in both wings High Court as well as in the District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals be conducted through virtual mode till May 15.

While the order had strictly prohibited entry of litigants, public and clerks of the Advocates into the Court premises from the very outer gate in both wings of the High Court, it had said: “For filing of cases, Registrars Judicial of both wings of the High Court shall create a dedicated email address of their respective filing counters and notify the same to the advocates/litigants by making it available on the website of the High Court”.

Ordinarily “Before Notice matters”, the order said, shall be taken up by each Bench unless urgency in respect of any ‘After Notice’ matter was shown to the satisfaction of the Bench concerned.

“The physical hearing in respect of any listed matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned subject to the satisfaction of the Bench regarding extreme urgency involved in such matter and thereafter such case shall be taken up for physical hearing on the date fixed by the Bench”, the order said.

The order underlined that the entry of lawyers in the High Court premises is not required unless any advocate is permitted for physical hearing in any extremely urgent matter. It further said in order to decongest the sections/offices/Courts, the officials shall be permitted to function in batches with 50 percent reduction on rotation basis.