'Voter turnout has no bearing on Kashmir issue'

A day after the first phase of the District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 50 per cent voting turnout, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the turnout has no bearing on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference at her residence, Mufti said if the situation after abrogation of Article 370 had presumably improved “then the forces should not be here but on the borders.”

“The poll percentage has even in the past been quite high but that is no solution to the Kashmir problem. The Kashmir problem is still there and will exist as long as we have 9 lakh forces on the ground here. Tell me a single state across India where you have so many checkpoints and such a vast presence of security forces in civilian areas,” Mufti said.

“The Kashmir issue will be there as long as there is no resolution of it through dialogue with people of J&K and even Pakistan,” Mufti said.

Mufti accused the government of “suppressing” the opposition parties ever since the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration announced that it will participate in the DDC polls. She said the government “was denying proper security cover to the mainstream leaders except BJP,” adding that leaders who are keen on campaigning without security are also not allowed to do so.

“Anyone who raises a voice is slapped with UAPA and put behind the bars and there is no bail for six months. A witch hunt against me is on for the last two years and they are trying to rake-up one or the other issue hoping to prove some wrongdoing against me,” Mufti said.

Mufti accused the government of “using various agencies” for “applying pressure tactics against mainstream opposition leaders”.

“We sold some land in Bijbehara and have taken private loans which have also not been spared and brought under the scanner. Of late they say PDP offices in Jammu and Srinagar are based on grabbed land which is false. We have rent slips for both these offices. The party office is in a government building,” Mufti said.

Mufti said BJP was “hell bent on creating a single ecosystem in which there was no place for real democracy.”

“They have their own puppets and B-teams here whom they want to install. This is the reason they are doing whatever it takes for DDC polls. Had we not participated in these polls, they would have called us Pakistanis,” Mufti said.

When asked that people who voted in the first phase of DDC polls with a hope that there would be a dialogue process between India and Pakistan, Mufti asserted that it was “dialogue and not election” which was a solution to the Kashmir problem. “I am happy that people have come out to vote hoping for an India-Pakistan dialogue process. There must be dialogue. We continue losing lives on the border but there is no dialogue. Is it because they are Muslim, hence no dialogue?” Mufti said.

Mufti said that “communal atmosphere” was being created across the country where minorities were being tagged “Khalistanis, Pakistanis and terrorists.”

“Everything here is communal now. A Sikh is tagged a Khalistani, Muslim is a Pakistani and Kashmiri is a terrorist and activists are urban naxals. How can things work like this,” Mufti said.

Commenting on the recent arrest of PDP youth president Waheed Parra by the NIA, Mufti said: “A few days back he (Waheed) had said in an interview that he was fearing that he may be arrested any moment as he had spoken on restoration of Article 370 and Kashmir issue.” Mufti said it was ironic that opposition mainstream parties were not allowed to speak on Article 370 while at the same time BJP union ministers visiting the Valley for campaigning have only been focussing on Article 370. “Waheed was most ardent for dialogue process and advocate of democracy. He filed nominations for DDC polls and the next day got summoned by the NIA.”

Mufti accused the government of creating a situation “so that my party gets banned”. She said the government’s displeasure comes only because of her “firm stand” on many issues. “If they are so confident that Article 370 will not come back I wonder why they are so rattled when I talk about its restoration. Why am I being told directly and indirectly not to speak on it. The government has been blaming me that people here have started discussing Article 370 only after my release from detention and have alleged me of provoking people,” Mufti said.

Mufti raised questions about how the government could conduct the Srinagar Municipal Corporation elections when the Model Code of Conduct was in force. She said “democracy was being murdered in J&K in the name of DDC polls” adding that “institutions which want to run the country in a way of checks and balances have been compromised”. “No one is ready to talk including the opposition parties of this country as they are aware of the repercussions if they raise their voice”. Mufti said she was house-detained on Friday when she wanted to visit Pulwama. She said the government was “presenting a wrong picture” by saying that she was not under house detention two days back. “The excesses that have been taking place for last year or so have been intensified. I wonder what sort of elections are these (DDC polls) in which candidates are not allowed to go out for campaigning. The government has made a joke of democracy. Any one stepping out to hold a protest is called anti-national,” Mehbooba Mufti said.