VP Masoodi is chairperson Women & Child Rights Commission

The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the appointment of Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi as Chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights.

The Commission was headless for almost a year after the collapse of the PDP-BJP government last year.

After the fall of the state government, head of the Commission for Women, Nayeema Mehjoor had stepped down upholding established convention. Since then the Commission was headless.

Also Read | Without an office, Women and Child Rights Commission functions under a chinar

In absence of a chairperson, at least 197 cases – 153 in Kashmir and 44 in Jammu – are pending for trial in the Women and Child Rights Commission, earlier known as Women’s Commission.

Also, in 2018-19, 132 new cases have been registered by the Commission which are yet to be investigated and examined.

Also Read | Office-less women and child rights panel returns complainants disappointed

Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and various other Courts/Tribunals.

She is a women and child rights activist, committed to the cause of women and children. She has successfully argued several cases relating to discrimination against women including the cases of domestic violence.