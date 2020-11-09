We are anti-BJP, not anti-India: Farooq Abdullah

Defending the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said those calling them ‘gang’ were the biggest dacoits who want to create division on religious lines. He said they were anti-BJP, not anti-India.

“Those calling us a‘gang’ are the biggest dacoits themselves. That is why they see all of us as a gang. When did not they call Farooq Abdullah and NC as Pakistanis and sell this in Jammu?” NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah told the media in Kathua district on Monday.

Abdullah said that it was he who had defended the country in Geneva. “Who was in Geneva when one had to speak for the country? It was Farooq Abdullah who was sitting there to save the image of the nation. Who was in the United Nations and Vienna? It was Farooq Abdullah there too. They did not remember that. They did not even remember how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appreciated him on his return to the country from Geneva.”

He said: “Propaganda is being spread that we are enemies of the country. We are not the enemies of the country. Yes, we are enemies of BJP because of their divisive politics against the communities in J&K.”

“We believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s India where all the communities have equal rights whether from Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or any other part of the country,” he added.

“All delegations which have met us (PAGD) in Jammu had objection that they were losing their land and jobs,” Abdullah said.

“BJP has huge money i.e. Rs 7000 crores to spread propaganda and buying media. However, they will face the same fate as US President Donald Trump.”

On US President-elect Joe Biden, Abdullah hoped that he would undo all wrongs of Donald Trump.