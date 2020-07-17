Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
We don't target families of militants: Police

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Friday said that security forces do not target the families of militants.

He was briefing reporters here about the Kulgam encounter in which three militants were killed on Friday.

The Kashmir police chief said that a wanted militant, Sajad alias Haider, who is active in Sopore, had recently released a video asking police not to target families of militants.

Vijay Kumar said, “Nobody among the security forces targets families of militants or their relations. But militants attack policemen and civilians.”

Kumar said that there is only one case where police had arrested the mother of a slain militant. “The court has rejected her bail application given the concrete evidence we had regarding her involvement in militancy,” he said.

The police officer asked political leaders and activists to move only after informing local police.

