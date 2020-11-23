We lost a thoughtful journalist who cared for Kashmir'

A cross section of people who paid rich tributes to deceased Greater Kashmir journalist Muddasir Ali on Monday described him as a thoughtful journalist whose body of work was largely focussed on issues pertaining to common people of the Valley. Paying tributes to Muddasir at a condolence meet organised by “Kashmir Markazi Adab wa Sakafat” at Chrar-e-Sharief, journalists, literary personalities and people who knew Muddasir personally also recollected his immense contribution to the field of journalism in Kashmir.

Senior Editor, the Greater Kashmir, Arshad Kaloo highlighted the illustrious career of Muddasir describing it “as an inspiring journey”. “I recently got to know that he was a meritorious student. The way Muddasir as a student hailing from Chrar-e-Sharief had made his mark in the University level exams and topped it and then carved a niche in journalism is an exceptional career,” said Kaloo. “Muddasir always dedicatedly did journalistic work without any bias. His passing away is not just a loss for the Greater Kashmir but a loss for the entire Valley. The way he covered human interest stories from all parts of the Valley and did research-oriented work speaks volumes about his career and selfless work,” Kaloo said.

Senior editor, Kashmir Uzma, Riyaz Malik said Muddasir shared a strong bond with the entire staff at the Greater Kashmir irrespective of the hierarchy. Malik said late Muddasir was outspoken who always kept “ his stories basic yet hard-hitting”. “He was cordial with everyone, not just colleagues in the editorial departments but even the support staff in the organisation he worked for. I along with Muddasir have covered Assembly sessions in Jammu together during which we even shared the accommodation. It was back then that I interacted with Muddasir closely and found his thoughts about life, Kashmir, journalism, etc. to be very profound,” Malik said.

“Muddasir was a voice of the voiceless and delivered to best of his capacity. Now it is the duty of all his colleagues and fellow Kashmiri journalists that we must fulfil the mission he had embarked on,” Malik said.

Senior journalist and editor of a local daily, Farooq Wani, said Muddasir was not just an asset for Chrar-e-Sharief but the entire Valley. Wani commended Muddasir’s diligence as a reporter for covering various domains including power sector, administration and politics.

“It was during the shutdown of the internet last year when journalists used to work in the media centre that Muddasir had earned a huge respect from senior and young journalists. He was keen on addressing local problems and had several times ensured that civic issues from Chrar-e-Sharief got highlighted in the media,” Wani said.

Senior journalist Riyaz Masroor while paying tributes to Muddasir recollected that it was 16 years back that Muddasir joined the Greater Kashmir as a trainee reporter adding that “within just a few weeks of his stint in the GK everyone could see the spark in him.” “I was also a part of the Greater Kashmir back then. Muddasir would cover the power sector with emotions and passion. Once I asked him why he elaborates on news stories more than the normal, his reply to me was that these are problems of people which need to be highlighted and deserve space.” Masroor said that Muddasir was an “extraordinary human being” who wrote simple yet hard-hitting news stories.

Nazrul Islam, an educationist from Chrar-e-Sharief said Muddasir was always ready for extending a helping hand to those in distress. “He was to attend an interactive session with the students of our school but destiny had other plans,” said Islam. “Recently a relative of mine was admitted at AIIMS Delhi. Muddasir was among the few persons who genuinely called me and offered help. People in Chrar always knew that in case of any exigency Muddasir was just a phone call away,” he said. The condolence meet reverberated with the words of Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA). Several residents of Chrar-e-Sharief also stressed on the void which Muddasir’s untimely death has caused and extended sympathy with the bereaved family.