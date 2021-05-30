Weapons, drug smuggling cause of concern: Army

Stating that drug and weapon smuggling is a cause of concern, the Army on Sunday said that the security grid along the Line of Control is on alert to thwart any such attempts in future.

On Saturday three assault rifles, four pistols and some other ammunition were recovered in a joint operation by police and army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir. Earlier narcotics wroth crores of rupees had been recovered from the sector and some people were arrested, police had said.

“This (arms and drug smuggling) is a cause of concern,” a senior army officer of Kupwara based 19-Infantry division told Greater Kashmir. “We are aware and are addressing it,” he said.

The senior officer said that the security grid along the LoC is alert. “To thwart any such attempts the grid is alert and they won’t allow such things to come inside.”

Army officials said that the army has intensified search and combing operations along LoC in north Kashmir following fresh recoveries. “The soldiers have increased vigil along the LoC after these incidents took place,” officials in the army said.

They said the soldiers are carrying out combing and search operations through the dense forests in Keran, Macchil, Handwara, Kupwara and Gurez sectors “which have emerged as favoured infiltration routes for militants over the past couple of years”.

It may be mentioned that there has been no ceasefire violations along LoC since 25 February when India and Pakistan signed a fresh agreement to maintain calm along the LoC following discussions between their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) over the established hotline on February 22.

The agreement came into effect at midnight of February 24/25.