Wearing PPE kits, burglars loot J&K Bank's Sherabad branch

Four burglars Thursday looted a J&K Bank’s Sherabad branch at gunpoint in Khore Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and decamped with Rs 2.86 lakh, Police said.

The burglars, who were all wearing PPE kits, also took 12 Bore Gun of the guard before fleeing from the area.

An official said that the security guard who tried to stop the burglars was injured in the scuffle.

As per the eyewitnesses, the burglars came in a numberless vehicle and while fleeing from the bank, took another vehicle parked on the roadside.

As they were leaving the spot, several locals resisted their move and were seen shouting at the fleeing robbers.

The residents also threw stones at the vehicle in which they ran away.

Soon after the incident, a contingent of Police and paramilitary forces rushed to the bank and launched search operation in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that the investigation into the incident had been started and that Police hopes that the burglars who committed the crime would be arrested soon.