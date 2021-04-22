Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:44 AM

Wearing PPE kits, burglars loot J&K Bank's Sherabad branch

Decamp with Rs 2.86 lakh, bank guard’s 12 Bore Gun
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:44 AM
Locals gather outside a bank which was looted by unknown gunmen in Pattan area on Thursday, April 22, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Locals gather outside a bank which was looted by unknown gunmen in Pattan area on Thursday, April 22, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Four burglars Thursday looted a J&K Bank’s Sherabad branch at gunpoint in Khore Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and decamped with Rs 2.86 lakh, Police said.

The burglars, who were all wearing PPE kits, also took 12 Bore Gun of the guard before fleeing from the area.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

An official said that the security guard who tried to stop the burglars was injured in the scuffle.

As per the eyewitnesses, the burglars came in a numberless vehicle and while fleeing from the bank, took another vehicle parked on the roadside.

As they were leaving the spot, several locals resisted their move and were seen shouting at the fleeing robbers.

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

The residents also threw stones at the vehicle in which they ran away.

Soon after the incident, a contingent of Police and paramilitary forces rushed to the bank and launched search operation in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that the investigation into the incident had been started and that Police hopes that the burglars who committed the crime would be arrested soon.

Related News