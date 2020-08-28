Weather improves after 3 days of downpour

After rains lashed Kashmir for the last three consecutive days, weather witnessed significant improvement on Friday. Barring a few places receiving light showers, weather mostly remained dry especially in summer capital Srinagar. The Meteorological Department has predicted light occasional rainfall in some places of Jammu and Kashmir till September 2.

Speaking to the Greater Kashmir, Director MeT Sonam Lotus said: “Due to the recent spell of rainfall, there is enough moisture content, so we expect occasional spells of light rain in some areas of J&K and Ladakh.” However, Lotus said there was “no forecast of any heavy rainfall for the next five days.”

“We advise people living in hilly terrains to remain alert as due to recent heavy rainfall, there could be landslides at vulnerable places,” Lotus said.

While parts of Valley on Friday received very light rainfall but rains continued in winter capital Jammu which recorded 13.6 millimetres rainfall. Ski-resort Gulmarg which recorded 8.2 mm rainfall witnessed a drop in temperature as it recorded 14 degree Celsius. Pahalgam on Friday recorded 0.5 mm, Qazigund 1.6 mm, Kupwara 2.2 mm and Kokernag 1.3 mm rainfall.

The rainfall has resulted in drop in temperatures as summer capital Srinagar recorded 22.7 degree Celsius on Friday.

Jammu & Kashmir as per MeT data has witnessed a “deficient rainfall” of 54 per cent between June 1 and August 17. However, MeT officials said the three-day rainfall has helped to reduce the rain deficit.

The water levels have increased in the water bodies that had dried up due to a long dry spell. However, the gauge reading of river Jhelum and its tributaries as per Irrigation and Flood Control Department at 6 pm on Friday indicated that water levels were below the danger mark.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department in an advisory has said in view of the forecast of MeT for mainly dry weather till September 2, there is “no threat of floods in the Valley but asked people to remain alert”. The water level of Jhelum at Sangam was recorded 14.19 feet, Pampore 3.90 meter, Ram Munshibagh 16.31 feet, Asham 10.34 feet, Vishow nallah 4.94 meter and Rambiara at Vachi 1.42 meters, Nallah Lidder 1.16 meter, Doodhganga Barzulla 1.96 meter and at Sindh nallah Duderhama Ganderbal 2.09 meter.