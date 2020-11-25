Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 26, 2020, 12:44 AM

Weather likely to remain dry till Dec 2: MeT

Temperatures slip sharply in Gulmarg, Drass
File Pic

Meteorological Department Wednesday said that weather was “likely to remain dry” between November 26 and December 2.

In its forecast, the MeT said that after witnessing rainy conditions and snowfall for three consecutive days, weather in the Valley will witness “significant improvement” from Thursday.

Although the MeT predicted dry spell for the next one week it however said that light snowfall and rainfall at isolated places “cannot be ruled out” on Thursday, November 26.

Meanwhile, as per MeT data, during last two days the summer capital Srinagar recorded 4.9 millimeters rainfall, ski-resort Gulmarg 27.2 mm, Qazigund 13.8 mm, Pahalgam 11 mm, Kupwara 16.8 mm, Banihal 22 mm and Batote 17.8 mm.

The snowfall in higher reaches and rains in the plains caused sharp fall in day temperatures.

File Photo

Srinagar Wednesday recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 0.4 degree, Drass minus 1 degree, Leh 1 degrees on Wednesday. Jammu recorded 16.5 degrees Celsius.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that “it was quite unusual that much before arrival of the coldest period of Chila-i-Kalan, temperatures have witnessed a sharp fall”.

“We don’t expect any major weather activity in the form of snowfall or heavy rainfall for next one week” Lotus said.

The recent snowfall has led to closure of Srinagar-Leh National Highway and the Mughal Road connecting the Valley with Pir Panchal region.

The MeT has issued a general advisory for people living in snow-bound areas asking them to remain cautious of any possible avalanche in view of the snow accumulation on the hills.

