Weather to improve from Monday: MeT

For the second consecutive day, the plains and higher reaches of the Valley received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, even as the Meteorological Department has predicted the erratic weather to continue till Sunday afternoon.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded 9.7 millimetre rainfall till 5:30 pm on Thursday while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 17.6 mm rainfall, Pahalgam in south Kashmir 7.3 mm and Kupwara 12.4 mm rainfall on Thursday.



A Meteorological Department official told Greater Kashmir that prevailing weather conditions would continue till Sunday afternoon. He said there are chances of improvement in weather from Monday.

As per MeT forecast, rain will be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and hail at isolated places.

Amid heavy rainfall, the day temperature in Srinagar on Monday was recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature on Wednesday night settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has also issued ‘yellow warning’ for “isolated thunder, lightning with gusty wind with a speed of 30- 40-kmph” for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions till April 18.

