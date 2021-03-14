Weather to improve from today: MeT

Parts of Kashmir received a spell of light to moderate rainfall on Sunday even as the Meteorological Department predicted improvement in weather from Monday evening.

MeT officials said that weather is likely to remain “mainly dry” till March 20 to be followed by two-day wet spell from March 21.

“We expect some improvement in weather from Monday evening. Although the weather is likely to remain cloudy for next few days, a mainly dry spell is expected till March 20. “The next western disturbance is likely to hit J&K on March 20 evening and cause a light to moderate rainfall in plains and a spell of light snowfall in higher reaches on March 21 and 22,” Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, said.

Meanwhile, while the weather remained cloudy on Sunday, it started raining in summer capital Srinagar in the afternoon and 1.2 millimetre rainfall was recorded till 5:30 pm. As per MeT data, Qazigund recorded 0.6 mm rainfall on Sunday, Pahalgam 1.7 mm, Kupwara 5.8 mm and Gulmarg 3 mm.

Srinagar recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Sunday and 5.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday night. As per the MeT department, Gulmarg recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday night.