Weather to improve from today: MeT

As incessant rains continued to lash Kashmir on the third consecutive day today, the Meteorological department predicted “some improvement in weather from Wednesday afternoon and an overall improvement from Thursday”.

The higher reaches including ski-resort Gulmarg received 3-5 inches of fresh snowfall while heavy rains accompanied by windstorms wreaked havoc in parts of south Kashmir.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded 7.6 millimetre rainfall while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 10.6 mm rainfall on Tuesday till 5:30 pm. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 10.7 mm rainfall while Kupwara 10.4 mm, Kokernag 14.7 mm, Bahihal 16.2, Batote 10.4 and Qazigund recorded 12.4 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Amid the rains, a sharp decrease in temperatures was recorded as Srinagar recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Monday night. On Tuesday, Srinagar recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while as earlier this month mercury in the summer capital had touched 21 degrees Celsius.

Ski-resort Gulmarg was the only station in the Valley to record sub-zero temperature. As per MeT data, on Monday night Gulmarg recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Tuesday.