Weather to remain rainy till June 3

Rains lashed Kashmir Saturday even as Meteorological Department predicted that isolated rainfall in the form of thundershowers will continue till June 3.

The MeT on Saturday said that isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds will continue for next four days in J&K.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said that active western disturbance, which causes change in weather, was likely to continue till Monday. The MeT official said intensity of rainfall will pick up during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. “There is an active western disturbance over the region presently, which will last till Monday afternoon. Weather is expected to witness a significant improvement from Monday, but isolated thundershowers along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour will continue to occur till June 3,” Ahmad said.

Rains/temperatures

Summer capital Srinagar recorded 1 millimeter and winter capital Jammu 9 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on Saturday.

As per MeT data, tourist resort Kokernag recorded 3 mm rainfall, Kupwara 0.6 mm, Banihal 2 mm and Batote 20 mm.

The rainfall brought down the temperatures in the Valley, which had witnessed a sharp increase in day temperatures during last few days.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday. On March 27, Srinagar had recorded seasons highest so far at 31.7 degrees.

Highway:

Traffic on the 270 kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained disrupted on Saturday due to landslides and shooting stones leaving vehicles stranded.

Senior Traffic police officials said trucks carrying essential commodities to the Valley remained stranded as shooting stones at Trishul Morh were causing difficulties in the movement of the traffic.

“Fresh landslides that occurred today at Trishul Morh have been cleared but incidents of shooting stones since morning have been slowing down the traffic. It is raining heavily which has slowed down the traffic,” said Ajay Anand, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Highway).

Anand who is stationed at Ramban said even after traffic was resumed, the movement was quite slow due to heavy rainfall which continued till the late evening.

Traffic advisory

A traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Police department has said that subject to fair weather and road conditions only vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed to move on the highway on Sunday. The advisory said trucks carrying essentials will also be allowed to move on Srinagar-Leh highway depending on the conditions of the road. It said Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow.

Frequent closure of highway choke supplies: The routine passenger traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been off the roads for last several weeks due to lockdown owing to Covid-19. However, buses carrying travellers who have completed their quarantine at Lakhanpur and those with special movement passes have been travelling on the highway. Frequent closure of the highway due to inclement weather has not just caused inconvenience to travellers but also choked supplies of essentials to the Valley. This has caused shortage of goods for people who are already suffering due to outbreak of Covid-19 leading to sky-rocketting of prices.