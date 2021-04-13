Wet spell to begin from today: MeT

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said light to moderate rainfall was likely in Jammu and Kashmir for the next six days. In a statement, the weather department predicted widespread rains from April 15-17, scattered rains on April 18 and isolated showers on April 19. A MeT official said there was also a possibility of snowfall in the higher reaches.

Along with the prediction of rains, the MeT department has issued a yellow warning for thunder and lightning with stormy winds of 30 to 40 kmph between April 14 and 17 for both Jammu division and the Valley. The MeT data said that mercury settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Monday night while the maximum temperature in the summer capital was recorded at 18.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 0.5 degrees Celsius on Monday night and 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the MeT data said.