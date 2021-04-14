Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:16 AM

Wet spell to continue till Sunday: MeT

UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:16 AM
Kashmir on Wednesday received light rainfall even as the Meteorological department predicted the ongoing wet spell shall continue till Sunday with peak weather activity expected during Thursday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures across Kashmir have increased.  Summer capital Srinagar recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and 19.7 d-C maximum temperature.

Pahalgam which recorded 19 millimeter rainfall on Wednesday recorded 4.2 d-C minimum temperature on Tuesday night and 16.4 d-C maximum temperature on Wednesday.

Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 1.4 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on Wednesday and 2.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. It recorded 12 d-C maximum temperature on Wednesday.

