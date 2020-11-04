Wildlife Board constituted for J&K

The J&K government today accorded sanction to the constitution of Wildlife Board for the UT.

As per a government order issued in this regard, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha shall be the chairman of the board, and Chief Secretary, J&K BVR Subrahmanyam shall be its vice-chairman.

Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K shall be the member secretary of the board.

Apart from 10 general members, the board comprises of members from “NGOs dealing with wildlife”. These include Chief Executive Officer, Wildlife, SOS, Dr Kartik Satyanarayan, President, Wildlife Conservation Trust, Dr Anish Andheria, Team Leader, J&K WWF- India, Dr Pankaj Chandan.

The members under the category of eminent conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists are: Head, Divisional of Wildlife Sciences, SKUAST (K), Dr Khursheed Ahmed, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jagdish Kishwan, Former Chief Wildlife Warden and Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Board, Former Professor Dr CM Seth, Department of Zoology, University of Jammu, Dr DN Sahi, President National Society on Water Resources, Wetland and Forests, J&K, Nazir Benazir, Former Head of Department, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu, Prof Anil Kumar Raina, Field Botanist, OP Sharma, Assistant Professor Environmental Sciences, ST) Mohammed Junaid, Bird Photographer and Head, the Himalayan Avian, Guldev Raj.

The board will advice the government in selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas, in formulation of policy for protection and conservation of wildlife and specified plants.

They will also advice the government in matters relating to the amendment in any schedule, suggest measures to be taken for harmonizing needs of tribal and other dwellers of the forest with the protection and conservation of wildlife, and regarding protection of wildlife which may be referred to it by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.