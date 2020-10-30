Will continue struggle for Article 370: Omar Abdullah in Drass

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated that the struggle for the restoration of pre-August 5, 2019, position for Jammu and Kashmir will continue without any retreat.

Omar who is leading a delegation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) delegation to Ladakh said this while addressing a first of its kind gathering in the Drass area of Kargil. It was the first visit of any Jammu and Kashmir leader here after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

He said that on the directions of PAGD President Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Mehbooba Mufti, a combined delegation is on a visit to Ladakh to meet people.

“We are here to meet the people on ground and know their aspirations and concerns, whatever happened on August 05 was done illegally that we haven’t accepted and will fight for the restoration of all that has been snatched and forcefully implemented,” Omar Abdullah said.

The leaders accompanying Omar include PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para, ANC’s Muzaffar Ahmed Shah, NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Executive Councillor (LAHDC) Kargil Ghulam Rasool and Sajad Kargili. On arrival in Drass the delegation received a warm welcome by the locals.

Omar said that no elected assembly or chief minister of the state signed the August 5 decision and it was forcefully implemented.

“It was for the very first time that such a big decision was taken without the people’s consent and implemented by force since the decision wasn’t from the local assembly or parliament. Neither the signatures were done by the elected chief minister of the J&K,” he said, adding, “The powers were taken by the governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir illegally and without talking to us the state was divided by downgrading it into two separate UTs.”

Omar asked the people not to feel alone in this struggle, adding that they are with the people of the Drass, Kargil and with their support, PAGD will fight and achieve the goal.

Among others, Awami National Conference leader Muzafar Ahmed Shah and PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura also addressed the gathering.

Slogans like “Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh were one and will remain as one” were raised in the gathering.