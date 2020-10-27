Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 28, 2020, 12:38 AM

Will fight for comprehensive domicile rights on land: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday reiterated demand for restoration of statehood to J&K, along with comprehensive domicile rights on land and jobs for its residents.

In a statement, Bukhari said the party will go through the gazette notification issued by the Union government with regard to land

rights in J&K and would take up its reservations before the top leadership of the country.

“From day one our party’s stand has been very clear on these vital issues. People should understand that our constitutionally guaranteed rights have been taken away long back and whatever was left, was snatched on August 5, 2019 when Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated. However, Apni Party will continue its fight for the rights of people and will resist any move that is against the interests of residents of J&K,” Bukhari said.

He said any laws which do not safeguard the interests and rights of people of J&K would be unacceptable to his party.

“Better would have been such laws of urgent nature should have been left to or dealt with in consultation with the duly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari said the Apni Party resisted the hostile provisions of domicile law on jobs for the residents of J&K and was still pursuing to remove the anomalies like prerequisite tenure for availing these rights.

“We pledge to continue with our fight for restoration of statehood and domicile laws on land that would ensure safeguards for the rights of residents of J&K, like many states in the country,” he said.

