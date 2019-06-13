Will keep past, recent attacks in mind for yatra security: Advisor Kumar

Governor Satya Pal Malik’s Advisor on security affairs K Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the administration will take adequate precautions while framing the security plan for the Amarnath Yatra commencing July 1.

Kumar was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in which wreaths were laid on the coffins of the five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men who were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday along Khanbal-KP road, which is also the traditional yatra route.

“We will keep past attacks in mind and also whatever happened yesterday. This all will be part of our overall planning for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” Kumar said.

Asked whether there was any security lapse that led to the killing of five CRPF men, Kumar said: “You can’t save yourself from the first burst. In such attacks, the advantage lies with the first attacker. The attack was repulsed within seven to ten minutes despite the fact it took place at a busy public place where transport movement was also intense. It wasn’t a one-to-one exchange of firing at some isolated place.”

Yesterday’s attack, Kumar said, was aimed “at changing the local temperature a bit”.

“Even yesterday during a press briefing all appreciated the atmosphere prevailing in the state and the successes security forces have achieved on the anti-militancy front. Some elements are being sent from across to change the local temperature but we are focused and ready to counter all such moves,” he said.

Asked whether the fidayeen who carried out the attack was dropped by his associates and some over ground workers, the Advisor said there were more speculations as intelligence suggest that “there was only one man involved in the act who was killed on the spot”.

Asked whether Al-Umar outfit, which claimed responsibility, was behind the attack, the Advisor said “the veracity of the claims is being examined”.

In Anantnag attack, five CRPF men, including two officers of the assistant sub-inspector rank, were killed while as Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar police station Anantnag, who had sustained serious bullet wound, was airlifted to New Delhi from Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, top security officials, including Additional Director General of Police law and order, security Munir Khan, Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Swayam Prakash Pani, and CRPF officers participated in the wreath laying ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syed Sehrish Asgar also laid wreaths on the coffins of the slain CRPF men.