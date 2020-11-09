Will raise tricolour alongwith J&K's flag: Mehbooba

Reiterating her demand for restoration of J&K’s Constitution and flag, PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she would raise both national and erstwhile J&K flag equally.

“The people who give us lessons do not hoist tricolour at their own headquarters. My father late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed took up the national flag when faced with a social boycott in Kashmir. But I want restoration of the J&K flag and Constitution,” Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference here today, apparently targeting RSS without naming the organisation.

Mehbooba responded to a question and said: “I have taken pledge of J&K Constitution when I came to the Legislative Assembly of J&K for the first time. I affirm my faith in the Constitution of J&K and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India,” she read out, showing that she respects Indian Constitution equally but the demand for restoration of J&K’s erstwhile flag and Constitution should be accepted.

When asked if she will raise the national flag, the former chief minister replied: “I will raise both J&K’s flag and tricolor equally.”

She questioned why there was silence on Nagaland’s stand as they did not accept Indian Constitution and the national flag.

Mehbooba said: “Nagaland has said that they do not accept the Constitution of India and flag. Why did they not come out in protest against Nagaland, on the contrary when I demanded restoration of the J&K flag and Constitution, they held protests against us.”

“They have separated our relationship with the country by snatching our separate flag and Constitution. Like me, and others, BJP has also taken pledge of J&K Constitution. They have to restore what is snatched from us during the midnight decision of August 5, 2019,” she added. She advised the Modi Government to adopt Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s policy on Kashmir.

“The repressive policy of the Government has given rise to militancy in Kashmir,” she said.

“We are fighting DDC elections unitedly to keep the anti-J&K forces away from J&K,” Mehbooba said.

“What about Kashmiri Pandits’ return and rehabilitation. They were waiting for the BJP Government after getting majority so that they can be rehabilitated. They are not talking about them.”

“Time will change and tomorrow our time will come. They will have to go like US President Donald Trump because suppression always has a limit,” she said.

‘BJP PROMOTES MISTRUST AMONG GUJJARS, KASHMIRIS’

She appealed to BJP not to implement their agenda, but to follow the Constitution of India. “BJP agenda incites infighting between the communities, tribes and regions like they recently did in District Development Boards’ reservation deliberately to promote fighting between Gujjars-Kashmiri, Gujjars-Pahari, Shia-Sunni and communities for their political gains,” Mehbooba said.

‘JAMMU SURROUNDED WITH DARKNESS, HOPELESSNESS’

“People in Jammu were misguided by the BJP with their false promises that after the abrogation of special status development will take place and employment will be available. Now, Jammu is facing the worst kind of problem than Kashmir,” she said, quoting her interaction with different deputations in Jammu.

“I have come to know that mineral extraction has been given to outsiders with which the cost of construction material has escalated.”

Mufti also advocated opening of border roads like Jammu-Sailkot road, Jammu-Askardu road, Nowshera-Jangad, Mirpur-Kotli road and appealed to bring peace in the border areas in view of repeated ceasefire violations.