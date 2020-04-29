Will reopen agro-based, small scale industry from May 3: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole on Tuesday said the administration will allow reopening of agro-based and small scale industries in the Valley from May 3 in order to provide a boost to the local economy.

Addressing a press conference, the Div Com said the divisional administration will “follow the directions it receives from the J&K administration and the centre to decide future course of action after May 3 when the nationwide lockdown owing to Covid-19 concludes”.

“Kashmir’s economy is majorly dependent on agriculture-horticulture along with small scale industry such as handicrafts. We are planning to allow all these to open post May 3,” Pole said.

“Handicrafts and handloom activities which mostly happen from homes will be allowed to resume production,” the Div Com said.

He said some of the agricultural activity had already started in the Valley while rest will resume soon. “The agricultural activity such as sowing, etc. and agro-based production of seeds, fertilizers, etc. can resume from 3 May.

“12,000 metric ton of fruit has been sent outside the Valley and we are ensuring that there are no difficulties in delivery of agricultural activities, Pole said.

When asked about daily increase in number of Covid-19 cases across the Valley, the Div Com said Kashmir was “yet to enter the community transmission phase of the pandemic”.

“We are not in community spread yet as we have contacts of all positive cases available with us,” Pole said.

The Div Com said administration was geared up with enough infrastructure to even face the worst. “Even if the situation turns worse by many more times we have the capacity to deal with it. We should hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” said Pole.

Commenting on the recent death of a pregnant woman at Anantnag, Pole said an enquiry committee headed by principal Government Medical College was established and “it will come out with a report soon so that if someone is found guilty that is punished”.

The Div Com said JLNM hospital in Srinagar has been designated to admit Covid-19 suspect pregnant ladies. “Such expecting women will be admitted to JLNM hospital where their testing for Covid-19 will take place. If tested positive they will be retained there but if tested negative for Covid-19, these women will be shifted to Lal Ded hospital,” Pole said.

“If the test result is awaited and it is an emergency case, the doctors by taking all precautionary measures will operate upon the patients and not wait. Similarly in other districts of the Valley, community health care centres and sub-district hospitals have been kept ready to deal with such cases of expecting ladies,” Pole said.

The Div Com said administration had prepared a database of expecting women from the Red Zones who will be assisted accordingly.

Commenting on the return of stranded Kashmiris from outside, Pole said efforts were on to bring back “patients with serious medical emergencies” to the Valley.

He said out of stranded 26,000 students, businessmen, traders, etc. of J&K in other states, a total of 6,300 have been brought back so far. “The number of stranded is quite large and those who we are unable to bring back are being ensured proper food and lodging facilities. We are in constant touch with districts administrations of the places where Kashmiris are stranded,” Pole said.

He said there are 50,000 non-local labourers stranded in Kashmir but added that many of them “have resumed work as some infrastructure work under MGNREGA and other departmental work has resumed with proper standard operating procedures.”

Pole said the increase in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases coming forward was mainly due to “aggressive contact tracing and testing.”

“Our core focus is that we should identify positive cases, isolate them and further conduct testing and their treatment should follow,” Pole said.

The Div Com was flanked by Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid, Director SKIMS Dr AG Ahanger and Director Health Service Kashmir Dr Samir Mattoo who also briefed media about the preparedness with regard to fight against Covid-19.

The Div Com praised SKIMS saying the institution is playing main role in fighting the pandemic and has treated 150 COVID-19 patients and is conducting 700 to 800 Civid-19 tests daily.

“The Health Services department is working hard to meet the requirement of N-95 masks and personal protection kits,” he said.

On the occasion, Director SKIMS informed that institution has conducted 730 COVID-19 tests today, out of which six came positive. Till today 8131 tests have been conducted in which 7072 tested negative and 320 positive, which speaks the volume of tests being conducted in SKIMS. The Institute is the first in the whole J&K UT to start COVID-19 testing.

Principal, GMC, Prof Samia Rashid, informed that 5500 patients were treated in LD, OPD with adequate number of tests while 1000 patients per day visited SMHS, OPD for treatment. CD hospital is dedicated for COVID-19 cases with 120 bed capacity and high end ventilators. Regular 70 to 80 patients visited the super specialty hospital for chemo therapy and other treatments.

Director Health Services, Dr Sameer Mattoo also informed the media regarding preparedness and arrangements in place for the COVID-19 patients.