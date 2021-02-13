Will restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood at appropriate time: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lok Sabha on Saturday that the government has done more for Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 than those who ruled it for generations, even as he assured that the Centre will grant full statehood to the union territory at an appropriate time.

Replying to a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, he also slammed some Opposition members for their claim that the proposed law negates the hopes of the region getting back its statehood.

The bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of all-India services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was later passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has already been passed by Rajya Sabha. It replaces an ordinance issued last month.

This legislation has nothing to do with statehood, and Jammu and Kashmir will be accorded the status at an appropriate time, Shah said.

He took a swipe at the Congress and other parties — which had backed Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir — saying this was a temporary provision but they continued with it for over 70 years before the Modi government annulled it.

Jammu and Kashmir has been a top priority for the current government since it took power in 2014, he said.

Responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shah said opposition parties were free to visit the region.

Chowdhury had claimed that foreign delegations were being taken to the region, no all-party delegation was sent.

The home minister also gave the assurance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that “no one will lose their land”. The government has sufficient land for development works, Shah said.

Decentralisation and devolution of power have taken place in the union territory following the revocation of Article 370, Shah said, noting that panchayat elections saw over 51 per cent voting. Panchayats have been given administrative and financial powers for local development, something they lacked earlier, he added.

Now people chosen by the masses will rule Jammu and Kashmir, not those born to “kings and queens”, he said.

Even our rivals could not allege any wrongdoing in these polls which were conducted fairly and peacefully, he said.

Work on two AIIMS in the region has begun, and the Kashmir Valley will be connected to the railways by 2022, the Union Home Minister said.

Attacking the opposition, he said while they were seeking a report card from the government about the development of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, “have you brought a report card of what you have done in the last 70 years”.

Shah said the government expects that around 25,000 government jobs will be created in Jammu and Kashmir by 2022.

Replying to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he said 4G services were resumed not under pressure of any foreign government.

“This is Modi’s government and in this, the country’s government and Parliament takes decisions for its people,” he added.

Criticising Owaisi, he said the AIMIM leader was creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim officers.

Citing certain developmental projects, he said by 2022 we will be providing rail connectivity to Kashmir valley.

Since the imposition of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has almost completed the work of giving electricity to every house.

Shah said the government has changed the land laws to facilitate setting up of industry. “We are providing Rs 13,000 per month cash assistance to those 44,000 displaced Kashmiri families who have ‘Rahat Cards’,” he said adding they were displaced because Congress had failed to provide them security.

“We should not do politics on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. There are several issues over which politics can be done. These are sensitive places and people have suffered a lot. We need to assuage their feelings,” he observed.

Introducing the Bill earlier in the day, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, said the government is working to take Jammu and Kashmir further on the path to development.

He said around 170 Central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

During discussions on the Bill, the opposition party members slammed the BJP for making empty promises in J&K and giving a tainted picture of ‘vikas’ (development) happening there.

The Congress pointed out the increase in internet ban, ceasefire violations, curfews as well as the shrinking of industries since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Congress MP Manish Tewari urged the BJP to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raising objections to the Bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “What was the need to bring an ordinance for this?”

He said that regularly promulgating an ordinance is not good for a parliamentary democracy as an ordinance should be preceded by an emergency situation or any urgency.

“Our point of contention is loud and clear,” he said, adding that after abrogating Article 370, the government showed a ‘dream’ to the people that they would ‘make heaven’ in Jammu and Kashmir and create jobs there. Introduction of this Bill reflects that the government took the step of abrogating Article 370 without any preparation, Chowdhury alleged.

The Congress leader said that Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive state and its cadres should be local officers having ground knowledge. He alleged that militancy is still prevalent in the UT and people are living in an atmosphere of fear.

The government tried to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a large prison, the opposition leader said, adding that it blocked telecommunication services but failed to normalise the situation there. “There is unemployment, restriction, lost avenues and total confusion,” Chowdhury alleged.

He further said the government had promised to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, but it has failed to ensure their return.

“Please think for Jammu and Kashmir with new ideas and do not take adhoc measures,” Chowdhury said, adding that the government should make Jammu and Kashmir a state and create a cadre to appoint officers there.

Speaking against the Bill, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi said that it is akin to an assault on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“You are continuously increasing confusion. What is the objective of this Bill? You are taking Jammu and Kashmir towards uncertainty through this Bill,” he said, adding that the appointed officers should have connect with the ground realities.

Masoodi added that the government should restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir to what it was prior to August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

Participating in the discussion, Assadudin Owaisi said the bill will further alienate the Muslims and Kashmir. He also sought to know about the number of youths from the Valley arrested under the Public Security Act (PSA).

Manish Tewari (Cong) said when the government says the statehood will be restored, the bill to merge the J&K cadre with AGMUT is a contrary step.

Shah explained that states such as Mizoram, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh are part of the cadre and the suggestion is unfounded.

Attacking Chowdhury for his comment that the cadre should be local and officers having ground knowledge should be appointed there, Jamyang Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh, said when local officers were appointed in the Valley on the same logic, there was no let up in cases of terrorism. He said when it came to promoting locals it was not applied to the Valmikis, Gorkhas and those who came from west Pakistan.

Namgyal said the move will ensure that efficient and experienced officers will be able to work in Ladakh and even officers from the UT can work in other parts of the country.