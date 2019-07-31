Will unconditionally support efforts to protect J&K's special status: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said he is ready to join hands with “others” to protect special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I will unconditionally support collective efforts for protecting special status of J&K. I am ready to go to anyone and anywhere for supporting the collective efforts,” Lone responded to a question whether he supports former PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s suggestion of convening an all-party meeting to discuss strategy for protecting Article 35A.

He was speaking to media after senior Congress leader Muzaffar Parray joined Peoples Conference, at a function here.

Lone said National Conference should intensify its efforts to protect Article 35A and other constitutional provisions which accord unique identity to J&K.

“They (NC) are not raising the issue with same intensity as they did during the campaign for Parliament elections. They seem more apologetic. National Conference is a bigger party and they should intensify their efforts (to protect Article 35A) within and outside the Parliament,” he said.

Lone also disclosed that he met the PDP chief to offer his support for protection of the Article 35A. The meeting had taken place a day after Mehbooba called Lone and senior PC leader Imran Reza Ansari on Monday to discuss prevailing situation in the state.

Meanwhile, welcoming Parray into the party fold, Lone said: “Our ideology isn’t sellable. We are here for the welfare of public and we want them to enjoy their democratic rights they have been deprived off because of the neglect from parties who were in power for last so many decades”.

On the occasion Lone also welcomed several former PDP members in the party fold.