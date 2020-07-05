Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 1:34 AM

Windstorm wreaks havoc in Kashmir parts

Properties, crops damaged; people scared stiff
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 1:34 AM
Greater Kashmir

As per Meteorological Department light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds was experienced in Kupwara, Bandipora, Sopore, Uri, Shopian , Pulwama, Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

The windstorm intensified at around 9 pm uprooting trees and causing damage to power transmission lines.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Windstorm wrecks havoc in Sopore, outskirts

Children's Page | Monday, 07 July 2020

File Pic

Hakeem Yaseen concerned over growing drug abuse

EJAC to protest on July 14

Power supply in several parts of Srinagar remained interrupted till late night due to damage caused to transmission lines. In some areas the supply was not restored.

Several cars were damaged at Nigeen on Srinagar outskirts as uprooted trees fell on them.

The strong winds also caused damage to tin roofs of various residential houses in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Latest News

Children's Page | Monday, 07 July 2020

File Pic

PM meets President to discuss various issues: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Representational Pic

Separatists' recommendations for JK students highlighted their role in stirs against forces: NIA

Greater Kashmir

Windstorm wrecks havoc in Sopore, outskirts

The windstorm also wreaked havoc in parts of north Kashmir including Sopore and its outskirts uprooting trees, damaging houses, orchards and standing crops.

The windstorm started at about 7.30 pm and continued for an hour during which people were seen running for safer places and preferred to remain indoors. However, sources said that the windstorm damaged rooftops of dozens of houses and uprooted trees at various places of Sopore town including Jalalabad, Warpora, Bypass Sopore, Sangrama and Fruit mandi road.

( With Inputs from Ghulam Muhammad in Sopore)

Related News