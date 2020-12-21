Winners can have only small celebrations: DGP

Stating that people celebrating victory in District Development Council polls can only have small celebrations, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Monday said that tight security arrangements have been put in place for counting on Tuesday. “Tight security arrangements have been put in place for counting across J&K,” the DGP told the Greater Kashmir.

“People behaved maturely and cooperated during the elections,” he said. The police chief hoped that people will help in maintaining the peaceful environment prevailing in Kashmir. “The environment was managed by people and the security agencies including police after a lot of efforts,” he said. “Besides police and security agencies, I congratulate people for peaceful polls.” Singh said that people can celebrate wins as small affairs. “The celebrations should not prove detrimental to the prevailing peace in Kashmir,” he said.