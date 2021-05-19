Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:56 AM

With 4,529 deaths India sets another grim record

UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:56 AM
Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]
India broke its own previous record of Covid deaths in 24 hours after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said the nation recorded 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection.

There were 2,67,533 new cases reported in the same duration.

On Tuesday, India recorded 2.63 lakh fresh cases, lowest since April 21.

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three-lakh-mark for the first time on May 17.

On May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for the largest number of cases being reported last week.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,54,96,330 with 32,26,719 active cases and 2,83,248 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,89,851 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,19,86,363 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,58,09,302 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 13,12,155 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested up to May 18 for Covid-19. Of these 20,08,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.

