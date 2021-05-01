With 47 deaths, J&K sees worst ever COVID toll

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded its worst-ever death toll of 47 and 3832 Covid-19 cases in a single day, taking the tally of total fatalities reported due to novel coronavirus to over 2300.

Of Saturday’s deaths, 30 were reported in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir division.

Among the persons who succumbed after being tested positive for Covid include a 25-year old from Srinagar district who was admitted in SKIMS Soura, a 50-year old man from old city, a 60-year old man from Karan Nagar, a 73-year old woman from Sanat Nagar, an 80-year old man from Lal Bazar. A non-local was brought dead to GMC Anantnag, he was later tested positive for Covid.

In Jammu division, the highest number of deaths was reported in GMC Jammu where 13 patients died after having been infected with Covid.

Out of 47 deaths reported today, 13 died in GMC Jammu, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in GMC Kathua, 01 in AKG Kathua, 04 in Ascoms, 01 in CD Hospital Jammu, 01 in CHC Bhaderwah, 01 in PGI Chandigarh, 01 in DH Udhampur, 01 in CHC Ramnagar, 02 in home (brought dead), 02 in JLNM Srinagar, 05 in SKIMS, 01 in CHC Sopore, 01 in GMC Anantnag.

The death toll in J&K due to Covid is 2230 of which 1411 deaths have been reported in Kashmir division and 919 in Jammu division.

On Saturday, J&K logged its worst tally of cases. 3832 persons were tested positive for Covid -19, of which 2601 were in Kashmir and 1231 in Jammu division.

Srinagar reported 1084 Covid cases, the district has the highest number of active cases at 8872. Total 546 deaths have been reported in the district.

Besides Srinagar, Baramulla in Kashmir division is witnessing an upsurge in Covid cases. On Saturday, 309 cases were reported from the north Kashmir district.

As per the details shared by the health department, Budgam has also shown a spike in infection cases reporting 291 positive cases, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 122, Anantnag 286, Bandipora 77, Ganderbal 94, Kulgam 221, Shopian 47.

In Jammu division, the district Jammu has recorded second highest number of infection cases of 504, Udhampur 141, Rajouri 96, Doda 42, Kathua 120, Samba 137, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 64, Ramban 60 and Reasi 52.

With the highest ever spike of daily cases, the active positive cases have gone above 30,000. Currently there are 30343 active cases in J&K.

As per the details, the administration has increased the bed capacity for Covid patients to 3550 of which 1863 patients are admitted, 84 are on ventilator support.

However the only silver lining is that 1801 patients have recovered from Covid.