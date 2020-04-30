With 8 recoveries, Ganderbal left with 1 case

Ganderbal district in central Kashmir is left with just one case of COVID19 as eight more patients have recovered.

“Reports of 47 samples collected on 29th April, have been received, all are negative, which includes 8 earlier declared COVID19+ve cases who have turned negative and shall be discharged tomorrow,” said DC Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.

Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi told the Greater Kashmir that the district has only one active case of COVID19 now. He urged the people to follow the advisories and maintain social distancing. He further said that the people with any travel history should disclose it with the health officials.

Ganderbal district had reported a total of 14 COVID19 patients out of which five patients have been discharged from hospital already after recovering and testing negative for the infection.