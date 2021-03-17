With SoPs thrown to winds, COVID surging in J&K

On Wednesday, 126 fresh covid19 cases were reported from J&K, the highest in two months.

Doctors have raised alarm about the “poor adherence” to infection control protocols that they believe is responsible for the surge of the viral infection here.

Since 17 January this year, the daily count of confirmed COVID19 cases has stayed between 44 and 117. In February, the new positives started to rise slightly but steadily. In March the escalation n has pushed the cases to over 70 in the first week and now around 100 this week. The cases reported on Wednesday were the highest since 17 January.

Of the new cases, a significant number is among the people arriving to the Kashmir from outside. Today, 29 travelers tested positive in Kashmir division while 2 others were positive in Jammu division. Notably, travelers constitute 30-40 percent of new cases in Kashmir division as per the statistics pertaining to the month gone by.

With trains, road transport, schools, offices, hospitals and market places abuzz with people, doctors believe that the rise in cases is inevitable. Many doctors that Greater Kashmir spoke to expressed their concerns about the lack of crowd control in public places, including hospitals. A senior surgeon wishing anonymity said most hospitals could become the hotspots of COVID19 given the sheer number of people visiting. “The OPD ticket counter, the waiting areas in OPD, the wards, the entire hospital spaces are so congested and no efforts have been made by the administrators to reduce the crowd,” he said.

Some parents have expressed concern over the poor SoPs in schools. “Our kids are made to sit in the classroom the entire day with other children, instead of allowing some outdoor activities where they could be in better ventilation,” said a parent of a nine year old.

The death toll of COVID19 reached 1977 today, nine deaths in six days. Prof Parvaiz A Koul, head department of pulmonary and internal medicine at SKIMS Soura said it was “poorly understood” how J&K, and the entire India could have a “lesser toll” of COVID19 but underlined that the situation was still “delicate”.

“With new threats emerging, we need to continue doing what we did in 2020 – wear masks, wash hands and avoid crowds,” he said.

The number of active cases crossed the 1000 mark today in J&K reaching 1008. The highest number of positives were reported from Srinagar district – 62. Of these 23 were arriving from outside the UT.