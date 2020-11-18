With Twitter account, PAGD makes first social media presence

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday launched its official account on microblogging site Twitter, marking its first presence on the social media.

Soon after launching the official Twitter handle by the name of @JKPAGD, Peoples Conference chairman and PAGD spokesman Sajad Lone took to Twitter and said, “This is the official Twitter account of PAGD.”

Also taking to Twitter, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said PAGD was “working to get the handle verified” but informed that it was the “genuine” Twitter handle of the alliance.

“The People’s Alliance is now present on @twitter. We are working to get the handle verified by @verified but till then just to let you know it is genuine,” Omar wrote.

Within a few hours of the launch of PAGDs Twitter handle, the account was being followed by almost 1800 Twitter users. The PAGD Twitter account in turn followed back a few handles, including all the constituent parties of PAGD and their leaders.

PAGD was formed on October 15, with seven regional parties — National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM, CPI and J&K People’s Movement — joining hands to work for restoration of statehood and special status of J&K. The Congress on Wednesday said it was not a part of PAGD.

A senior National Conference leader told the Greater Kashmir that the launch of the Twitter handle of PAGD was a welcome move. “Now-a-days power of social media is the strongest and it has undoubtedly become the most powerful medium. Someone sitting here in Srinagar can reach a wider audience worldwide and that is the power of Twitter,” the NC leader said.

On October 24, PAGD chose a formal structure of the alliance electing National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah as the alliance president. Besides, the alliance has decided to prepare a “research-based document” for creating awareness highlighting the fall-out of abrogation of Article 370.

On November 9, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that candidates of the amalgam’s constituents will fight the DDC polls on their own party symbols.